ComfortDelGro cabbies to deliver medicine in new tie-up

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
COMFORTDELGRO Taxi has tied up with ALPS, the supply chain arm of Singapore's public healthcare system, to allow its cabbies to deliver essential medicines.
The medicines will be delivered to patients with pre-existing conditions in need of regular refills during the...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes