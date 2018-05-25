You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro terminates stake in Uber's Lion City, forges ahead with private hire plans

Fri, May 25, 2018 - 6:00 PM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

comfort.JPG

COMFORTDELGRO announced on Friday that it has terminated its agreement to take a 51 per cent stake in wholly-owned Uber subsidiary Lion City Holdings.

ComfortDelGro added that as of Friday, the sale and purchase agreement (SPA) "will cease to have any effect and the parties shall have no further obligations or claims against one another thereunder", adding that its application to the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore will be withdrawn.

The SPA's termination is not expected to have any material impact on ComfortDelGro's net tangible assets per share and earnings per share for the current financial year.

ComfortDelGro's managing director and group chief executive Yang Ban Seng said: "The operating environment has changed and the basis on which we were supposed to form the partnership is no longer relevant given that Uber has exited the region.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Nevertheless, the group still has every intention to go into the private hire vehicle space as we see the increasing convergence of private hire vehicles and taxis in the personalised mobility market."

ComfortDelGro's previously announced deal on Dec 8, 2017 with Uber-owned rental car business, Lion City Holdings, was valued at about S$642 million, with a cash consideration of S$295 million.

Companies & Markets

SBI Offshore appoints independent reviewer to look into unauthorised funds write-off

Creative-Huawei lawsuit: Appeals court grants Creative S$2.3m in extra damages

Metro slips into the red for Q4, posts S$1.9m loss

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon trading at 3,526.33, down 0.1%

Hyflux restructuring negative for creditors: Moody's

Yoma Strategic, Pernod Ricard joint venture eyes Myanmar's whisky industry

Editor's Choice

BP_MAS_250518_1.jpg
May 25, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS turns up heat on crypto currency exchanges and ICOs

May 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Norwegian firm in S'pore seeks exemption from US solar tariffs

BP_SG_250518_2.jpg
May 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Q1 GDP growth at 4.4%; MTI revises full-year figure to 2.5-3.5%

Most Read

1 Hyflux CEO Olivia Lum's letter to stakeholders
2 Trading suspension of Hyflux perps leaves investors out on a limb
3 Hyflux seeks court protection to reorganise business, debt
4 Can Hyflux get it right this time?
5 MAS slaps warnings on 8 cryptocurrency exchanges; bars ICO issuer
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Hyflux_250518_62.jpg
May 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hyflux restructuring negative for creditors: Moody's

May 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

Midas Holdings under probe by China, Hong Kong authorities: SGX RegCo

SG Electronics 14918305 (ST FILE).jpg
May 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's April factory output up 9.1%; sees expansion across all clusters

BP_SGservice_250518_70.jpg
May 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's service sector takings up 8.5% in Q1

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening