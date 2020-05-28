ComfortDelGro to halve taxi rents for June

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
COMFORTDELGRO Taxi will halve taxi rents for June as Singapore starts phase one of its reopening plan.
Rental waivers will range from S$45 to S$86 depending on the make, model and age of the taxi, disclosed ComfortDelGro Corporation in a regulatory update on Thursday.
The move is...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes