You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro to halve taxi rents for June

Thu, May 28, 2020 - 1:04 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

nz_comfortdelgro_280568.jpg
Comfortdelgro Taxi will halve taxi rents for June as Singapore starts phase one of its reopening plan.
ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

COMFORTDELGRO Taxi will halve taxi rents for June as Singapore starts phase one of its reopening plan.

Rental waivers will range from S$45 to S$86 depending on the make, model and age of the taxi, disclosed ComfortDelGro Corporation in a regulatory update on Thursday.

The move is...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 28, 2020 01:26 PM
Government & Economy

US troops pull out from Afghanistan ahead of schedule

[KABUL] The US military withdrawal from Afghanistan is considerably ahead of schedule, an official told AFP on...

May 28, 2020 01:22 PM
Government & Economy

Thailand may lose 2 million jobs due to coronavirus: planning agency

[BANGKOK] Thailand may lose up to 2 million jobs this year, particularly in the tourist industry, as the novel...

May 28, 2020 01:20 PM
Consumer

Gum, mints and snack bar sales slump, as US consumers order online amid Covid-19 crisis

[LONDON] Impulse purchases - gum, mints and snack bars tossed into a shopping basket as one snakes through the...

May 28, 2020 01:16 PM
Banking & Finance

JPMorgan reshuffles South Asia leadership

[HONG KONG] JPMorgan has named Leo Puri chairman of its South and Southeast Asian operations after Kalpana Morparia...

May 28, 2020 12:48 PM
Real Estate

URA launches tender for Tanah Merah Kechil Link site

A LAND parcel at Tanah Merah Kechil Link, slated for residential with commercial use on the first storey, is now up...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.