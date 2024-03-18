China sets higher bar for consumer finance companies

Published Mon, Mar 18, 2024 · 11:31 pm
The stricter measures, which will take effect on Apr 18, come amid a regulatory tightening across China’s financial sector.
PHOTO: REUTERS

China

CHINA has changed the rules for consumer finance firms for the first time in a decade, setting a higher bar for non-bank financial businesses providing small personal loans in the world’s second-largest economy.

The stricter measures, which will take effect on Apr 18, come amid a regulatory tightening across China’s financial sector, despite the economy’s wobbly post-Covid recovery, and analysts see them as potentially deterring new players.

The revised rules, published by the National Financial Regulatory Administration (NFRA) after a one-month consultation ended mid-January, are in line with the proposed amendments.

Under the new regulation, firms that provide consumer financing for other than home and car purchases must have a minimum registered capital of one billion yuan (S$186 million), more than three times the minimum 300 million yuan required under 2014 regulation.

A major investor in a consumer finance firm must also hold a stake of at least 50 per cent, up from 30 per cent previously.

Financial institutions that are major investors must have total assets of at least 500 billion yuan by the end of the most recent fiscal year, up from 60 billion yuan previously.

SEE ALSO

A non-financial major investor, meanwhile, needs to have at least 60 billion yuan in operating income in the most recent fiscal year, double the previously required number. REUTERS

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer & Healthcare

Disney receives endorsement from proxy advisory firm in board battle

Alibaba groceries arm Freshippo CEO to retire, to be replaced by CFO

Pfizer to cut stake in Sensodyne toothpaste-maker Haleon to 24%

Genting Singapore investors unfazed by Beijing’s warning to its citizens to stay away from gambling

Vingroup sells 41.5% of its stake in retail unit

Ikea plans to spend 300 million euros in South Korea to win market share

Breaking News

Most Popular