Continuation of falling wedge formation for USDJPY

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
FROM February to March this year, the USDJPY pair has undergone a whipsaw of over 1,000 pips due to extremely uncertain market conditions that came with the Covid-19 pandemic. The pair peaked out at the 111.65 level towards the end of March and started its gradual descent.
An emergence of...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes