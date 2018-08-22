You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Controlling shareholder of Chew's Group enters into conditional agreement to sell stake

Wed, Aug 22, 2018 - 10:43 PM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

THE controlling shareholder of fresh egg producer Chew's Group, Fenghe Investment Holding, has entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with Goldhill Trust to sell its 68.14 per cent stake in Chew's for S$12.13 million. 

Upon completion of the acquisition, Goldhill Trust will make a mandatory general offer for the rest of the group at S$0.2107 per share. This is a discount of 27.3 per cent to the last transacted price of Chew's shares, S$0.29, on the Singapore Exchange on Aug 21, the last trading day before the announcement. 

The pre-conditions are to be fulfilled on or before Oct 8 - unless extended - failing which the SPA will be terminated. This comes after Goldhill Trust and Fenghe entered into a non-legally binding term sheet on June 8 for the proposed acquisition.

The shareholders of Goldhill Trust are Tan Pei Hong, Alex and Tan Theng Hong, Amos. Goldhill Trust intends to undertake a review of the group's business to strengthen the financial position and identify areas in which potential may be optimised or the strategic direction and operations of the group can be enhanced, the filing to SGX said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The board of Chew's Group will be appointing an independent financial adviser in due course to advise the independent directors on the offer. 

Companies & Markets

Nam Cheong returns to the black in Q2

Sea loss widens on investment in Shopee e-commerce platform

View, trade and settle in various currencies: SGX trials view-only prototype service

DBS launches B2B portal for SMEs

Deutsche Bank raises bet on Noble's US$3.5b rescue plan

Corporate digest

Editor's Choice

BT_20180822_VIPROPGU0H_3539109.jpg
Aug 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore real estate will endure as popular asset class

BT_20180822_NRSIA22_3539173.jpg
Aug 22, 2018
Transport

SIA pushes on with reforms, ties up with Alibaba and works on brand overhaul

Aug 22, 2018
Stocks

View, trade and settle in various currencies: SGX trials view-only prototype service

Most Read

1 Government studying more CPF use for older HDB flats; lease buyback to be extended to all flats
2 New public housing, healthcare schemes to tackle concerns
3 Early redevelopment scheme 'gives owners of ageing flats viable exit option'
4 Singapore real estate will endure as popular asset class
5 HDB value proposition improves as market awaits scheme details
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180822_NRSIA22_3539173.jpg
Aug 22, 2018
Transport

SIA pushes on with reforms, ties up with Alibaba and works on brand overhaul

Aug 22, 2018
Stocks

View, trade and settle in various currencies: SGX trials view-only prototype service

Aug 22, 2018
Real Estate

Govt to gather feedback on new housing initiatives: Lawrence Wong

doc71k0yro30ls2461xeop_doc71jzriqfw2c2lzeh105.jpg
Aug 22, 2018
Banking & Finance

Fed's Kaplan sees three or four more rate hikes, then a pause

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening