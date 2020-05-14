Controversy over SIA DLC shorts stems from risks caused by SocGen's untimely disclosure

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
THE decision by major structured products issuer Societe Generale (SocGen) to make a S$0.30 "goodwill" payment to traders who lost the entire value of their holdings in the 5x Short Singapore Airlines (SIA) daily leveraged certificates (DLCs) is a fair one.
The DLCs last traded at S$0.81...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes