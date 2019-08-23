You are here

Cordlife extends presence to Bangladesh with appointment of marketing agent

Fri, Aug 23, 2019 - 4:07 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg

MAINBOARD-LISTED Cordlife Group said on Friday that its subsidiary Cordlife Sciences (India) has appointed Cordcell Bangladesh as its marketing agent to extend its presence to Bangladesh.

Cordcell is a player in the Bangladesh medical tourism industry, and has access to a network of private maternity hospitals and key obstetricians.

It will provide end-to-end sales and marketing support, along with operation support. This is to ensure the safe collection and delivery of cord blood and cord lining samples to Cordlife India’s AABB-accredited facility in Kolkata.

Cordlife India will focus on Dhaka and Chittagong, before expanding to other cities. With Cordcell's appointment, Cordlife's presence in Asia increases to 10 countries. 

Cordlife shares were trading at S$0.455 on Friday, down 0.5 Singapore cent or 1.1 per cent as at 3.46pm.

