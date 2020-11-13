You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Cordlife's nine-month net profit rises 39.6% to S$5m

Fri, Nov 13, 2020 - 10:36 AM
raphlim@sph.com.sg

CORDLIFE Group's net profit for the nine months ended Sept 30 rose 39.6 per cent year on year, despite a fall in revenue, it said in an exchange filing on Thursday evening.

The cord blood bank company said in a business update that net profit grew to S$5 million for the nine months, from S$3.6 million in the year-ago period, mainly driven by government relief measures for Covid-19, and lower tax, administrative and marketing expenses.

It recognised an aggregate of S$1.2 million in government relief measures for Covid-19, given in Singapore and Hong Kong, in this quarter. Without the Covid-19 government grants, net profit after tax would have amounted to around S$3.8 million, which represents a 6.5 per cent year-on-year increase, Cordlife said.

Revenue for the nine months fell 17.6 per cent to S$37.9 million, from S$46 million in the year-ago period, due to a decrease in the number of new samples processed and stored in all of the group's operating markets as a result of the pandemic.

"The pandemic has tightened consumer spending and made service deliveries more challenging as many countries imposed movement and border restrictions to stem the spread of Covid-19," Cordlife said.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

It noted that the situation has generally resulted in the tapering of new customer sign-ups for banking services during the nine months, and the revenue trend may continue in the last quarter of this year.

"Any impact on revenue is however likely to be cushioned in part by government grants relating to Covid-19," it added.

Last month, Cordlife announced that its then-chairman and independent director Goh Jin Hian had quit its board to "devote more time to his personal affairs". The announcement came after judicial managers of Inter-Pacific Petroleum sued Dr Goh in relation to an alleged breach of director's duties.

Cordlife shares were trading flat at 34 Singapore cents as at 9.48 am on Friday.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 13, 2020 10:47 AM
Garage

China President Xi Jinping decided to halt Ant Group's IPO: report

[BEIJING] China's President Xi Jinping personally decided to pull the plug on Ant Group's US$37 billion initial...

Nov 13, 2020 10:43 AM
Companies & Markets

AF Global's 292.8m yuan stake sale in China JV falls through

HOSPITALITY player AF Global's proposed 292.8 million yuan (S$57.6 million) sale of a 55 per cent interest in its...

Nov 13, 2020 09:59 AM
Technology

Twitter says flagged 300,000 'misleading' US election tweets

[WASHINGTON] Twitter labeled 300,000 tweets related to the US presidential election as "potentially misleading" in...

Nov 13, 2020 09:56 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares track Wall Street lower but eye second straight weekly gain

[BENGALURU] Australian shares inched lower on Friday, tracking losses in Wall Street, as investor optimism...

Nov 13, 2020 09:46 AM
Garage

WeWork's revenue, membership shrink for third quarter

[SAN FRANCISCO] WeWork Cos saw its overall membership and revenue shrink for the third quarter compared to the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Q&M Dental receives proposal for disposal of remaining stake in Aidite

Singapore Airlines proposes convertible bond issue with indicative size of S$850m

Double, double oil and trouble as layoff axe falls on Jurong Island

Foreign buying trends in Singapore property change

Sats reports Q2 loss of S$33.2m, with staff cost down 61.3%

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for