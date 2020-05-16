Corporate digest

Get our introductory offer at only
Marco Polo Marine
MARCO Polo Marine is in better shape to ride out the ongoing oil and gas crisis than it was during the crash of 2016, the board said in a bourse filing on Friday, as the offshore and marine player sharply narrowed its losses for the six months to March...
