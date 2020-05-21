Corporate digest

Get our introductory offer at only
Hongkong Land Holdings
HONGKONG Land Holdings' subsidiary The Hongkong Land Company has priced US$600 million of senior unsecured notes due in 2030, to be issued at a coupon of 2.875 per cent, payable on a semi-annual basis.
The notes - which have a maturity date...
