Corporate digest

Tee International
ENGINEERING firm Tee International on Monday night said it has appointed Ewe Tuck Foong as its chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from June 9.
This comes after the mainboard-listed company ordered its former group CFO Yeo Ai Mei to leave in...
