Corporate digest

Synagie
CATALIST-LISTED Synagie Corp has partnered media investment group GroupM, which is part of advertising giant WPP, it said on Monday. Synagie will provide end-to-end e-commerce platform store management and fulfilment services to GroupM's clients in South-east Asia...
