Corporate digest

Thu, Jun 25, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Yoma Strategic

THE Myanmar-focused, mainboard-listed company on Wednesday proposed to increase its existing shareholding and take a controlling interest in mobile payments firm Digital Money Myanmar (Wave Money) via a US$76.5 million deal.

Yoma intends to first...

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 25, 2020 06:42 AM
Government & Economy

Strong earthquake strikes off eastern Japan

[TOKYO] A strong 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck early Thursday off the eastern coast of Japan, the US Geological...

Jun 25, 2020 06:40 AM
Stocks

Dow ends 2.7% lower as increased virus cases slow US recovery

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks tumbled on Wednesday on increasing signs that higher coronavirus cases in the United...

Jun 25, 2020 06:38 AM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks knocked lower by virus, tariff fears

[BENGALURU] European stocks slumped to a one week-low on Wednesday as a surge in coronavirus cases and news that US...

Jun 25, 2020 06:36 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil dives over 5% as US crude stocks hit record, Covid-19 cases mount

[NEW YORK] Oil prices tumbled over 5 per cent, or more than US$2 a barrel on Wednesday, after US crude storage hit...

Jun 25, 2020 12:25 AM
Government & Economy

South Korea trade minister runs for WTO top job

[Geneva] South Korea has nominated Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee to become the next director-general of the World...

