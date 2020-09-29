Corporate digest

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
BigPay
AIRASIA's financial services venture BigPay will be expanding its e-wallet services to Singapore, with early access available to users in the coming weeks.
The Malaysia-based fintech will roll out its mobile money app and accompanying prepaid Visa card with...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes