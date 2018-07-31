Corporate digest

Get our introductory offer at only
Chasen Holdings
SPECIALIST logistics company Chasen Holdings has clinched a 51 million yuan (S$10.2 million) relocation contract in China to fit out a flat panel display manufacturing plant.
The project, in Chuzhou in Anhui province, will involve move-in,
