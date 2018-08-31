Corporate digest

Get our introductory offer at only
Lum Chang
CONSTRUCTION cum property developer Lum Chang on Thursday invited holders of its outstanding S$50 million 5.5 per cent notes due 2019 to exchange their notes for a "like principal amount" of Singapore dollar-denominated notes due 2021 that carry a higher coupon
