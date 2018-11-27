You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Corporate digest

Tue, Nov 27, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Cityneon Holdings

INDEPENDENT financial adviser (IFA) Novus Corporate Finance has found the terms of the cash offer for existing shareholders of Cityneon Holdings at S$1.30 per share to be "fair and reasonable", in a circular despatched to shareholders. The IFA advised

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Noble probe: Timing matters less than thoroughness

Court extends Hyflux debt moratorium to end of April 2019

LTC Corp to convene adjourned EGM, vote on proposed delisting

Changing hands

Tech stocks propel Singapore market

Brokers' take

Editor's Choice

Sing Investments & Finance.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Banking & Finance

Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates

BT_20181127_LMXKWEE27__3628042.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Real Estate

Upset Pines members demand city club membership or compensation

2018-11-20T112020Z_1120952175_RC1FC4D12DF0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-NOBLE-GROUP-INVESTIGATION.JPG
Nov 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble probe: Timing matters less than thoroughness

Most Read

1 Newly-minted en bloc millionaires offer rich pickings for banks
2 Logitech in talks to acquire headphone maker Plantronics: sources
3 Bitcoin Cash wars end with no relief for biggest cryptocurrency
4 Singapore High Court grants sale order to Goodluck Garden en bloc
5 Golden Wall Centre sold en bloc for S$276.2m to Hotel 81 owner
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Sing Investments & Finance.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Banking & Finance

Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates

factory.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's industrial output up a surprise 4.3% in October

BT_20181127_LMXKWEE27__3628042.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Real Estate

Upset Pines members demand city club membership or compensation

yq-lta1-25112018_2x.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Transport

First batch of diesel-electric hybrid buses to hit the road in December

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening