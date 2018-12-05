Corporate digest

Get our introductory offer at only
Hyflux
CASH-STRAPPED water company Hyflux has been given a new deadline to find a buyer for the loss-making Tuaspring plant, it said on Tuesday.
Maybank, Tuaspring's only secured creditor, has pushed the date back from Nov 29 to Dec 28. Under a July agreement,
