You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Corporate digest

Sat, Jan 05, 2019 - 5:50 AM

China Star Food Group

CATALIST-LISTED snack producer China Star Food Group (CSFG) has redesignated its chief financial officer (CFO) Yeo Choon Tat, 65, as its deputy chief executive officer (CEO) with effect from Jan 3. Yi Ming, formerly the CFO of home improvement

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

No bear market yet, but expect volatility to persist: DBS

Platinum Equity Advisors makes S$1.33 per share cash offer for PCI

RHT Health Trust seeks 6-mth extension to maturity of S$120m notes

SPH Reit posts flat DPU of 1.34 Singapore cents for Q1 FY2019

Share buybacks more than treble as firms exude confidence in themselves

China electric-bus maker's investment in Dragon Group back on, with new terms

Editor's Choice

SL_opec_040119_15.jpg
Jan 4, 2019
BT Outlook 2019
Energy & Commodities

Brent prices likely to rise, but not enough to hasten O&M recovery

BT_20190104_YOENBLOC_3659369.jpg
Jan 4, 2019
Real Estate

Dairy Farm hikes price to S$1.84b in push for 80% owner sign-up

SL_apple_040119_7.jpg
Jan 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Apple-induced 'flash crash' jolts currency markets

Most Read

1 Manhattan home prices fall under US$1m for the first time since 2015
2 Dairy Farm hikes price to S$1.84b in push for 80% owner sign-up
3 Tesla's Musk says Singapore government has been ‘unwelcome'
4 Singapore Reits start the year well, 'likely to continue to shine'
5 Siblings owning 2 units file objections to City Towers sale
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Jan 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Better matching, more listings on Singapore government job portal

doc73hmzvnann4llr3w6bh_doc6ub72edkzxj15qmsufo8.jpg
Jan 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

doc73hhexnts0n17zknhb80_doc6zrl84es9xwq3l68loj.jpg
Jan 4, 2019
Real Estate

Flynn Park, Choon Kim House relaunch en bloc tenders

Jan 4, 2019
Government & Economy

New Employment Claims Tribunals portal allows users to have disputes mediated online

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening