Corporate digest

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Karin Technology
KARIN Technology Holdings has a new substantial shareholder after an existing shareholder increased his stake in the company. According to a filing with the Singapore Exchange on Monday, Ng Eng Seng acquired some 9.37 million shares worth around S$2.91
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg