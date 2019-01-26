Corporate digest

Get our introductory offer at only
SATS Ltd
SATS Ltd, which handles cargo and provides in-flight catering services, has appointed managing partner at GGV Capital Jenny Lee as its independent non-executive director, it said on Friday.
Perennial Real Estate Holdings
