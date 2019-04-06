Corporate digest

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Frasers Property
FRASERS Property will sell S$400 million of 4.98 per cent subordinated perpetual securities with a five-year reset under its S$5 billion multicurrency programme. The securities will be issued at 100 per cent of the nominal amount by its subsidiary Frasers
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg