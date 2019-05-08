Corporate digest

Get our introductory offer at only
Healthway Medical Corp
CATALIST-LISTED Healthway Medical Corporation on Tuesday said it expects to record a loss for the first quarter of fiscal 2019, due mainly to reduced operating hours in clinics undergoing refurbishment works. The group's unaudited financial results
