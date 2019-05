From left: Peter Ford, Corteva Agriscience's president for the Asia-Pacific; Tom Bollaert, managing director for Corteva Agriscience Singapore; Damian Chan, executive director of the Chemicals and Materials department of the Singapore Economic Development Board; and Stephanie Syptak-Ramnath, chargé d'affaires of the US embassy in Singapore, at the opening of Corteva's facility on May 29.

PHOTO: CORTEVA AGRISCIENCE