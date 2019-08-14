You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Cortina posts 69% jump in Q1 net profit, flags competitive market ahead

Wed, Aug 14, 2019 - 7:27 PM
michquah@sph.com.sg@MichelleQuahBT

LUXURY watch retailer Cortina Holdings on Wednesday announced an impressive showing for its fiscal first quarter, improving both its top- and bottom-lines substantially.

Revenue for the three months ended June 30 rose 20 per cent to S$125.5 million from S$104.5 million the year before. The group said its sales margin had increased to 26.6 per cent, compared to 24.5 per cent in the previous corresponding quarter.

Net profit for the period was up 69 per cent to S$8.9 million from S$5.3 million the year before. Earnings per share rose to 5.4 Singapore cents from 3.2 cents.

Looking ahead, however, Cortina warned that market conditions are expected to remain competitive in all the markets it operates in.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The state of the global economy will continue to have a bearing on the group's performance. Barring unforeseen circumstances, the group expects to remain profitable," it said. It did not declare a dividend for the period.

Cortina shares closed unchanged at S$1.42 on Wednesday.

Editor's Choice

nz_gdp_140819.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Growth downgrades, heightened risks and the stimulus question

BT_20190814_VISECRETLAB14_3861785.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
SME

Temasek's Heliconia takes stake in gaming chair firm Secretlab

nz_atms_060812.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks can be the rock for wealth clients

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

jll-69-to-79-kampong-bahru-road-.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Real Estate

Six shophouses along Kampong Bahru up for sale with S$39.6m guide price 

doc76non1aaaxf2ua8wd69_doc6v4v9r6vrs2y45kp97b.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 14, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS slaps 13-year, 15-year bans on 3 Singaporeans jailed for insider trading

colin-sc4-14.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Banking & Finance

StanChart eyes US$100b private bank assets, to hire bankers in Hong Kong and Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly