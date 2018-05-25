You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Cortina Q4 profit more than doubles to S$7.8m on better sales margin, retail network expansion

Fri, May 25, 2018 - 8:33 PM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

LUXURY timepiece retailer Cortina Holdings clocked higher fiscal fourth-quarter profit of S$7.83 million, more than double from the previous corresponding period, largely due to higher revenue and better sales margins.

For the quarter, revenue was up 25.3 per cent to S$132.92 million from the year-ago period, boosted by expansion in the group's retail network in Malaysia and Thailand.

Earnings per share almost doubled to 13.5 Singapore cents in fiscal 2018 from 7.1 Singapore cents in 2017.

The group has declared a final dividend of two Singapore cents per ordinary share, to be paid once approval has been sought at its July 26 AGM.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Sales margin increased to 23.6 per cent in Q4, compared to 22.8 per cent in the previous quarter. Sales margin came in at 23.2 per cent for fiscal 2018 as compared to 22.9 per cent from last year.

Operating expenses also climbed, rising 13.6 per cent in Q4 to S$21.3 million due to higher credit card expenses as a result of higher revenue, higher employee benefit expenses and a donation made to a charity.

For the fiscal year as a whole, Cortina's profit attributable to company owners rose 89 per cent to S$22.35 million on the back of a 19 per cent growth in revenue to S$466.29 million.

Barring unforeseen circumstances, mainboard-listed Cortina expects it will remain profitable.

It announced its earnings after the counter closed at S$0.84 on Friday, up 0.6 per cent.

Companies & Markets

Stamford Land posts Q4 net profit of S$25.6m

IHH Healthcare Q1 profit slides 88% on absence of one-off gain; extends acceptance period for Fortis offer to June 30

SIAS to organise meetings between retail investors and Hyflux in due course

ComfortDelGro terminates stake in Uber's Lion City, forges ahead with private hire plans

SBI Offshore appoints independent reviewer to look into unauthorised funds write-off

Creative-Huawei lawsuit: Appeals court grants Creative S$2.3m in extra damages

Editor's Choice

BP_MAS_250518_1.jpg
May 25, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS turns up heat on crypto currency exchanges and ICOs

May 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Norwegian firm in S'pore seeks exemption from US solar tariffs

BP_SG_250518_2.jpg
May 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Q1 GDP growth at 4.4%; MTI revises full-year figure to 2.5-3.5%

Most Read

1 Hyflux CEO Olivia Lum's letter to stakeholders
2 Trading suspension of Hyflux perps leaves investors out on a limb
3 Hyflux seeks court protection to reorganise business, debt
4 Can Hyflux get it right this time?
5 MAS slaps warnings on 8 cryptocurrency exchanges; bars ICO issuer
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Hyflux_250518_62.jpg
May 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hyflux restructuring negative for creditors: Moody's

BP_Hyflux_250518_62.jpg
May 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

Midas Holdings under probe by China, Hong Kong authorities: SGX RegCo

SG Electronics 14918305 (ST FILE).jpg
May 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's April factory output up 9.1%; sees expansion across all clusters

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening