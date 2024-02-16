Cosco Shipping says it expects to post net profit for FY2023

Goh Ruoxue

Published Fri, Feb 16, 2024 · 6:35 pm
Cosco's FY2022 results were affected by a non-cash impairment of goodwill from its acquisition of Cogent Holdings.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Cosco Shipping (sg)

LOGISTICS management service provider Cosco Shipping International (Singapore) said it expects to report a net profit of approximately S$1.9 million for its financial year ended Dec 31, 2023, compared to a net loss in the same period a year earlier.

In a profit guidance update on Friday (Feb 16), Cosco said it had recognised a non-cash impairment of goodwill of S$99 million from its acquisition of Cogent Holdings in 2018, which affected its results for FY2022.

No such impairment of goodwill was made by the group in FY2023.

Regardless, Cosco’s FY2023 net profit has been negatively affected by the non-renewal of subleases due to the expiry of its lease of The Grandstand, higher financing costs and lower contribution from associated companies.

Its final set of results will be released no later than Feb 29.

Shares of Cosco gained S$0.004 or 2.8 per cent to close at S$0.146 on Friday, before the announcement.

