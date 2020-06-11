Court dismisses SBI Offshore ex-CEO's claims of reputational loss against PwC

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
A FORMER SBI Offshore executive who alleged that PricewaterhouseCoopers Advisory Services (PwC) had caused him reputational loss in its special audit of transactions he was involved in has lost his suit.
David Tan Woo Thian, the founder and former chief executive of SBI...
