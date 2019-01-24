You are here
Courts Asia appoints KPMG as independent adviser over Nojima offer
KPMG Corporate Finance has been appointed the independent financial adviser over the cash offer for furniture retailer Courts Asia from a unit of Japanese electronics retailer Nojima Corp, Courts Asia said on Thursday. KPMG will be advising the independent directors of Courts Asia.
The Japanese firm this month made a conditional cash offer for Courts Asia at S$0.205 per share as it seeks to gain a strong foothold in South-east Asia.