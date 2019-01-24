You are here

Courts Asia appoints KPMG as independent adviser over Nojima offer

Thu, Jan 24, 2019 - 9:19 PM
leejamie@sph.com.sgJamieLeeBT

KPMG Corporate Finance has been appointed the independent financial adviser over the cash offer for furniture retailer Courts Asia from a unit of Japanese electronics retailer Nojima Corp, Courts Asia said on Thursday. KPMG will be advising the independent directors of Courts Asia. 

The Japanese firm this month made a conditional cash offer for Courts Asia at S$0.205 per share as it seeks to gain a strong foothold in South-east Asia.

Companies & Markets

