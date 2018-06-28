You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Courts Asia offers to buy back S$75m of 5.75% notes due 2019 at 100.75% of par

Thu, Jun 28, 2018 - 8:45 AM
UPDATED Thu, Jun 28, 2018 - 9:24 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

MAINBOARD-listed Courts Asia is offering to buy back its S$75 million worth of 5.75 per cent notes due 2019 at 100.75 per cent of the principal amount.

The electronics and furniture retailer is concurrently seeking noteholders' consent to include a call option in the terms of the notes that will allow Courts Asia to redeem the bonds early at 100 per cent of par. The issuer plans to exercise that option within 15 days if it is successfully included.

Noteholders who deliver their consent to the inclusion of the call option by the business close of July 13 will receive an early consent fee equal to 0.25 per cent of the principal amount. Consent received after their early-bird deadline will receive a normal consent fee of 0.15 per cent.

The company has called for a noteholders' meeting at 10am on July 20 to vote on the proposal.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Courts Asia said the proposed transaction is part of its continuing capital and liability management initiatives. It is also of the view that it is prudent to explore the early redemption of the notes since it has "existing surplus cash".

DBS is the dealer manager for the solicitation.

Courts Asia common stock last traded flat at 21 Singapore cents apiece on Wednesday. 

Editor's Choice

st_20180628_goodluck28_40937982.jpg
Jun 28, 2018
Real Estate

Goodluck Garden en bloc sale goes to court

BT_20180628_GCINCOME27_3483839.jpg
Jun 28, 2018
Banking & Finance

NTUC Income eyes all-digital services across its business

BP_Club Street_280618_4.jpg
Jun 28, 2018
Real Estate

Govt keeps H2 GLS housing supply on par with H1

Most Read

1 oBike blames new rules for Singapore exit, but writing already on the wall
2 CWT chief buying Good Class Bungalow for S$36m
3 StarHub TV axes channels from Discovery, garners 7 new channels
4 Stop order issued for Goodluck Garden collective sale
5 oBike to stop bike sharing in Singapore due to new regulations, viability issues
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

st_20180628_goodluck28_40937982.jpg
Jun 28, 2018
Real Estate

Goodluck Garden en bloc sale goes to court

BT_20180628_GCINCOME27_3483839.jpg
Jun 28, 2018
Banking & Finance

NTUC Income eyes all-digital services across its business

BP_Club Street_280618_4.jpg
Jun 28, 2018
Real Estate

Govt keeps H2 GLS housing supply on par with H1

Jun 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Serial System CEO assisting in 'certain investigations' in Taiwan

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening