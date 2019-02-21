You are here

Cousin of Wilmar CEO becomes executive director

Thu, Feb 21, 2019 - 10:59 PM
WILMAR International group legal counsel Teo La-Mei, who is also the company secretary, was given a board seat on Thursday, according to a bourse filing.

Ms Teo, 59, has been legal counsel for the Mainboard-listed agri-business group since 2009, and is also a director of Shangri-La Hotel Ltd - a role that she has held since 2001.

She owns 132,000 shares in Wilmar, or a 0.002 per cent stake, with options for another 1,400,000 shares.

Ms Teo, who holds a law degree from the National University of Singapore, is the cousin of Wilmar's chief executive Kuok Khoon Hong, as well as non-executive directors Kuok Khoon Ean and Kuok Khoon Hua.

The board said in its filing that it "is of the view that she will enhance the core competency of the board and make a positive contribution to the company".

