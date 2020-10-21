CRCT, Suntec Reit go to market with perps offering

Get our introductory offer at only
TWO new perpetual securities from real estate investment trusts (Reits) are coming to the market.
CapitaLand Retail China Trust (CRCT) on Tuesday priced S$100 million in surbordinated perps, which have no fixed redemption date, with distribution at 3.375 per cent annually...
