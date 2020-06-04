You are here

Creative launches Super X-Fi products in China

Thu, Jun 04, 2020 - 7:22 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

CREATIVE Technology will be launching its range of Super X-Fi products in China online on Friday via live-streaming, it said on Thursday. 

Super X-Fi is a technology that Creative has put into its range of products such as headphones and gaming headsets, which promise the experience of a high-end multi-speaker system, making users feel like they are at the venue of a concert or in the environment of a game.  

Chief executive Sim Wong Hoo said: "Under the current unforeseen circumstances, and despite facing all the restrictions, we have managed to put up this innovative remote online launch for China. We have designed an ingenious and light-hearted way of letting viewers experience Super X-Fi’s holographic audio without having to attend a live event.

“With many people having to stay at home these days, Super X-Fi - with its unprecedented audio realism - is excellent for working, learning and playing at home, be it conference calls, online lessons or just enjoying a movie and so on."

He said he believed that the launch event will mark a new milestone for the company's strategic focus on China.

Creative shares fell six Singapore cents or 2.54 per cent to S$2.30 on Thursday.

