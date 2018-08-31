You are here

Cromwell E-Reit's CEO delays departure to Sept 2

Fri, Aug 31, 2018 - 8:59 PM
PHILIP Levinson, Cromwell European Reit's (E-Reit) executive director and chief executive, will delay his departure from the firm to Sept 2 instead of Aug 31 as earlier stated, the Reit said in a bourse filing after Friday's market close.

A new executive director and chief executive will be appointed in "early September 2018", the Reit said.

The Reit in June said that Mr Levinson "will be working closely with the board to achieve a smooth transition". He will remain in Singapore and pursue other business interests, including providing advisory services to the real estate investment trusts' sponsor, Cromwell Property Group.

Its counter closed 1.74 per cent up to 58.5 Singapore cents on Friday.

