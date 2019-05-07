You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

CSC Holdings guides for Q4 net loss on project cost over-runs

Tue, May 07, 2019 - 5:54 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED ground engineering company CSC Holdings is facing a fourth-quarter net loss for the three months to March 31, the board said in a profit warning on Tuesday.

"The net losses (were) incurred as a result of strict requirements and difficult working conditions on a particular project which resulted in cost over-runs," it said, adding that more details will be shared in the financial statements for the quarter.

Shareholders are advised "to act cautiously when dealing with their securities" and to keep in mind the results. CSC Holdings did not say when it expected to release its financial statements.

The group's order book stood at S$190 million as at Feb 11, 2019, it had earlier disclosed.

The counter closed up by 0.1 Singapore cent or 5.26 per cent at S$0.02 before the announcement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Virtual banks cannot play one-size-fits-all in Singapore: OCBC CEO

Global Invacom wins US$6m in contracts to supply direct-to-home satellite units

Netlink Trust says service disruption around Marsiling resolved; UOB KH maintains 'buy'

Yorkshine Q1 loss widens to US$4m on suspension of business

MAS studying virtual bank licensing regime for fintech firms

SingPost sinks to S$75.1m Q4 loss on impairment charges for US units

Editor's Choice

lwx_dt_070519_3.jpg
May 7, 2019
Stocks

Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities

BT_20190507_TSGARAGE7BOXSMA_3774219.jpg
May 7, 2019
Garage

Garage takes BT's brand of hard-nosed journalism to startups

BT_20190507_ANGURA7_3774113.jpg
May 7, 2019
Real Estate

Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA

Most Read

1 Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA
2 Grab's super app goal calls for good grasp of holding on to users
3 800 Super: Lee family makes S$0.90 per share cash offer with KKR financing
4 Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities
5 Isetan needs more than a store refresh
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_mas_070519_62.jpg
May 7, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS studying virtual bank licensing regime for fintech firms

May 7, 2019
Government & Economy

IMDA seeks public feedback on 5G network rollout

lwx_singpost_070519_54.jpg
May 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

SingPost sinks to S$75.1m Q4 loss on impairment charges for US units

HDB flats.jpg
May 7, 2019
Real Estate

Older HDB flats still in demand, saw record sales last year: OrangeTee & Tie

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening