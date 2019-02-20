You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

CSE Global returns to the black with Q4 net profit of S$5.06m

Wed, Feb 20, 2019 - 8:11 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

TECHNOLOGY solutions provider CSE Global was back in the black in the fourth quarter, despite a slide in revenue, on the absence of massive costs chalked up in the same period the previous year.

Net profit for the three months to Dec 31 was S$5.06 million, against a prior loss of S$37.3 million, according to full-year results released on Wednesday. Meanwhile, revenue was 14.2 per cent lower year-on-year at S$100.1 million, as turnover fell in all regions - most notably the Americas.

The turnaround to profitability came on a 79.2 per cent drop in "other operating costs", as CSE Global had previously racked up S$9.17 million in net impairment of receivables, S$2.98 million in a write-down of unbilled receivables and a S$1.05 million net allowance for stock obsolescence in the year before.

Earnings per share was 0.99 Singapore cent, compared with a loss per share of 7.23 cents previously.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

For the full year, net profit came in at S$20.1 million, compared with a loss of S$45.1 million before, as revenue rose by 4 per cent to S$376.8 million.

The board has recommended a final dividend of 1.5 Singapore cents a share, for an annual payout of 2.75 Singapore cents a share - the same amount in the year before.

The group said in its outlook statement that it expects an improvement in its financial performance for 2019, based on a projected increase in market activities and a more stable pricing environment.

It netted S$384.2 million in new orders in 2018 on the back of infrastructure project orders, up from S$381.9 million the year before, with S$181 million in outstanding orders as at year-end.

CSE Global closed up by 1.5 Singapore cents or 3.23 per cent to S$0.48 before the results.

Companies & Markets

Oriental Group to apply for winding-up after bailout talks collapse

CHA to invest S$50m in SMG, increasing stake to 24%

MAS, European Commission work on common approach to derivatives trading obligations

China Real Estate Grp unit to transfer real estate salespersons to PropNex Realty

HG Metal opens cut-and-bend fabrication plant in Myanmar

Keppel delivers jackup rig to Grupo R in sale and leaseback deal

Editor's Choice

BT_20190220_DBS_3701333.jpg
Feb 20, 2019
Banking & Finance

DBS group plans major revamp of DBS Vickers

BT_20190220_BARKER_3701314.jpg
Feb 20, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget 2019: Fixing mindsets against F&B, retail jobs - not quotas - is key

Feb 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Midas probe can't be rushed as deals took place overseas

Most Read

1 Sales of DR's Secret in China: Best World's best-kept secret?
2 Trump may worsen global car market slump
3 DBS group plans major revamp of DBS Vickers
4 Global Premium Hotels puts 23 hotels on market at S$1.4b
5 Bitter pill to swallow despite Olivia Lum's sweetener to small investors
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

propnex.jpg
Feb 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

China Real Estate Grp unit to transfer real estate salespersons to PropNex Realty

propnex.jpg
Feb 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

doc745rjg3onefjmv7c10m_doc6uc5g06z6w2rkx5n9qc.jpg
Feb 20, 2019
Transport

COEs end mostly higher in latest tender

Feb 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel delivers jackup rig to Grupo R in sale and leaseback deal

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening