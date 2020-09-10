You are here

Darco minorities say Wang Zhi is 'unfit' to sit on board

Thu, Sep 10, 2020 - 5:24 PM
DARCO Water Technologies' minority shareholders have fired back at non-executive deputy chairman and controlling shareholder Wang Zhi, following his comments, made in an interview in The Business Times, that the minorities were hampering the company's growth.

In a letter to the Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) from Choi Chee Sun, investment manager of Sofos Infrastructure Investment Fund, and Alexander Robert Stone, the shareholders said Mr Wang had brought the "mistrust" and "resentment" towards him upon himself, given how quickly the company's shares plummeted from about 60 Singapore cents to 17 cents in a space of under 12 months.

They said they have reasonable grounds to believe that he had initiated, through a board decision, to execute a general mandate and share placement at 35 cents per share "under a cloud of secrecy" - although, granted, the placement was subsequently aborted.

They also alleged that he had worked in tandem with the executive chairman Wang Yaoyu to recommend that the minorities accept an "unfair and unreasonable offer" through a mandatory general offer.

The offer for Darco had been triggered after Mr Wang Zhi purchased a 14.27 per cent stake in Darco from Wuhan Liankai Investment Co (WHLK).

Mr Choi and Mr Stone added that they have "gathered from a reliable source" that the sellers of the shares, WHLK, had, prior to the sale, rejected an offer of 50 cents and 42 cents. The shares were eventually sold at 17 cents per share.

They also said that Mr Wang Zhi's comments about not voting for the re-appointment of certain independent directors because they were "too passive" contradicted with the reasons ex-director Tay Von Kian gave in his cessation notice on June 26, which showed that these former directors were not passive, but were uncomfortable with the undue influence Mr Wang Zhi had on the board members.

They alleged that Mr Wang Zhi appeared to warn the existing board members to lend active support to his agenda, failing which he would not vote for their reappointments.

"Minority shareholders have been concerned about the management changes in the Darco board. We have written to Darco on a few occasions, and we were pleased that SGX had also on certain occasions raised questions to ask the company to provide clarity and transparency.

"However, Mr Wang (Zhi) has dismissed such inquiries as having a 'negative impact on the company's operation if this continues' and said such inquiries were 'false allegations'. A person with such arrogance towards the regulators and ... a total disregard of minorities' interests cannot be 'a fit and proper person' to be the deputy chairman and a director of a public-listed company," they said.

"Those who misuse their position to promote the interest of a particular shareholder should be called out and dismissed for breach of fiduciary duty owing to the company...

"Once elected to the board, all directors have a duty to the Company, and not to individual shareholders."

According to Bloomberg data, Sofos Infrastructure Investment Fund and Mr Stone own a combined stake of about 15 per cent in the company.

