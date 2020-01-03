You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

DBS adopts MSCI ESG ratings for its wealth management business

Fri, Jan 03, 2020 - 12:17 PM
claudiat@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaTanBT

TO provide clients with greater transparency over environmental, social and governance (ESG) characteristics of their investment portfolios, DBS has adopted MSCI ESG ratings for its wealth management business.

MSCI ESG ratings score companies on their ESG risk exposure and risk management abilities relative to industry peers. This serves as an additional tool for investors to assess how their investments measure up to others to make more informed decisions. 

The adoption of the ratings comes amid mounting interest in ESG investing where ESG factors are taken into consideration when it comes to investment decision-making. 

The ratings, which was adopted by DBS in November last year, will be embedded in its suite of wealth products, advisory and discretionary portfolio services. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Wealth clients will be able to access these ratings through their relationship managers upon request. DBS is also looking into leveraging this capability to introduce ESG offerings in retail applications. 

SEE ALSO

DBS revises some terms for Multiplier savings account

While clients are more aware of the relationship between ESG practices and strong corporate financial performance, their decision-making process is often hampered by the lack of historical ESG data or a recognised sustainability benchmark, according to Marc Lansonneur, head of managed solutions, balance sheet products and investment governance at DBS Wealth.

"By adopting MSCI ESG ratings and enabling transparent comparability, we hope to address this gap and drive growth in the ESG investing space," he said. 

BREAKING

Jan 3, 2020 12:07 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: Singapore mobile market still tough, but 5G plans should lift telco share prices

SINGAPORE regulators’ expected award of 5G operating licences this year should be a market mover for telecom...

Jan 3, 2020 11:57 AM
Transport

Tesla cuts starting price for China-made Model 3 vehicles

[SHANGHAI] US electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc on Friday cut the starting price for its China-made Model 3 vehicles...

Jan 3, 2020 11:55 AM
Banking & Finance

Australian dollar fades away, bushfires add to economic unease

[SYDNEY] The Australian and New Zealand dollars faded further away from five-month highs on Friday as speculators...

Jan 3, 2020 11:39 AM
Banking & Finance

Singapore lenders risk 3-5% asset base erosion from digibank entry: Jefferies

AMID the liberalisation of Singapore's banking sector with digital-only entrants, the incumbents "at best" face...

Jan 3, 2020 11:36 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil prices surge after US strike kills Iranian general

[HONG KONG] Oil prices soared more than four per cent on Friday and equities reversed early gains following news...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly