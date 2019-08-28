You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

DBS, CapitaLand among 9 Singapore firms in Forbes Asia’s Best Over A Billion list

Wed, Aug 28, 2019 - 11:16 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

nz_dbs_280872.jpg
Nine companies from Singapore have made it to Forbes Asia’s inaugural Best Over A Billion list which spotlights 200 top-performing listed companies across Asia-Pacific with revenues of US$1 billion or more.
PHOTO: ST FILE

NINE companies from Singapore have made it to Forbes Asia’s inaugural Best Over A Billion list which spotlights 200 top-performing listed companies across Asia-Pacific with revenues of US$1 billion or more.

They are the Republic’s Big Three banks, Wilmar International, CapitaLand, City Developments, Olam International, ASM Pacific Technology, and Venture Corporation.

The latest full-year revenues for the Singapore companies ranged from US$2.5 billion at ASM Pacific Technology to US$44.5 billion at Wilmar International, according to the list launched on Wednesday.

From a pool of 3,200 listed firms in the region, candidates were evaluated on metrics such as their average five-year sales, operating income growth, return on capital, and projected growth over the next one to two years. Those with the highest composite score earned a place in the final tally of 200.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The largest Singapore companies featured are DBS, OCBC Bank and UOB, ranking 13th, 20th and 23rd respectively by market value within the Asia-Pacific.

Topping the list by market value were behemoths hailing from the technology sector and headquartered in the region’s biggest markets.

They include Internet conglomerates Alibaba and Tencent from China, semiconductor giants Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and SK Hynix, as well as Japan’s Fast Retailing which operates the Uniqlo apparel chain.

Industries that dominated the list ranged over retail, real estate, banking, transportation, and food and beverage manufacturing.

A notable company is STO Express, the first courier service in China to go public in 2015. The Shenzhen-listed firm’s net profit rose 38 per cent in 2018 to 2.1 billion yuan (S$407 million) thanks to a 35 per cent spike in revenue, Forbes said.

India’s jewellery and watch retailer Titan saw its net profit climb 26 per cent to 13.9 billion rupees (S$270 million) for the year ended March 31, amid rising demand among Indian consumers for gold.

The Best Over A Billion list also highlights the connection between the best-run big companies and the wealthiest people in the region.

“Nearly two-thirds of the companies on this list are controlled by or connected to families or individuals who have appeared on Forbes Asia’s rich lists,” said Justin Doebele, editor of Forbes Asia.

An example is San Miguel Food and Beverage, which produces food products, beer and gin. Philippine billionaires Ramon Ang and Eduardo Cojuangco Jr are its biggest shareholders, and also chief executive officer and chairman respectively. Its shares have surged more than 20 per cent this year, outperforming the local stock market benchmark, Forbes noted.

Companies in fast-growth industries also made the cut. Recruit Holdings, Japan’s biggest employment search and recruiting company by market value, posted its third consecutive year of increased earnings. Its net profit rose nearly 15 per cent in the year ended March 31 to 174 billion yen (S$2.3 billion) on 2.3 trillion yen in revenue.

While companies from China, Japan and South Korea naturally dominated the list due to the larger candidate pool, many came from smaller markets such as Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam, Forbes said.

The new Best Over A Billion list complements the Best Under A Billion list of the 200 best-performing small and medium-sized firms in the region with less than US$1 billion in revenue.

Companies & Markets

AusGroup Q4 profit sinks 80.3% to A$540,000

ISOTeam swings to black with S$2.9m Q4 profit

AVIC International Maritime calls for trading halt; Libra Group suspends shares

Will golden age for construction firms return?

Utico says restructuring agreement inked with Hyflux

Oxley Q4 profit dives 81% on lower revenue

Editor's Choice

nz_housing_280819.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore mortgages may resist global rates downtrend - for now

BT_20190828_FLDFS28_3875522-0001.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Transport

DFS to quit liquor, tobacco business at Changi Airport

nz_construction_280820.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Will golden age for construction firms return?

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

nz_housing_280819.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore mortgages may resist global rates downtrend - for now

Aug 28, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Wing Tai, Oxley, Heeton, Tiong Seng

nz_hk_280857.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Government & Economy

Hong Kong good citizenship applications jump as people eye exit

nz_najibrazak_280854.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Government & Economy

Ex-Malaysia PM Najib Razak appears in court for biggest 1MDB corruption trial

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly