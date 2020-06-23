DBS initiates coverage of Valuetronics with 'hold' call

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
DBS Group Research has initiated coverage on electronics manufacturer Valuetronics Holdings with a "hold" call and a target price of S$0.53.
Valuetronics' shares closed at S$0.57 on Monday, down S$0.01 or 1.7 per cent.
In a research note last Friday, DBS analyst...
