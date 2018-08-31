You are here

DBS prices Ascendas' 7-year senior debt at 3.265%

Fri, Aug 31, 2018 - 11:17 AM
DBS on Friday said it has priced S$200 million in seven-year senior debt for Ascendas at 3.265 per cent.

The unsecured and unsubordinated notes come under the issuer's S$3 billion euro medium term note programme. The notes will mature on Sept 6, 2025, and will be listed on the Singapore Exchange.

Proceeds will towards refinancing existing debts and/or financing potential acquisition opportunities, and for general corporate and working capital purposes. 

The joint lead managers and bookrunners for this deal are DBS Bank, HSBC, and OCBC Bank.

