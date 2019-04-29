You are here

DBS Q1 profit up 9% to S$1.65b on 'healthy business momentum', higher net interest margin

Mon, Apr 29, 2019 - 8:08 AM
BP_DBS_290419_32.jpg
DBS Group Holdings' first-quarter profit unexpectedly rose as interest income made up for declines in wealth, investment banking and brokerage fees.
PHOTO: ST FILE

DBS Group Holdings reported a 9 per cent increase in net profit for its first quarter to S$1.65 billion, from S$1.52 billion for the year-ago period.

Earnings per share came in at S$2.58, compared to S$2.38 previously.

DBS declared a 30 Singapore cent per share dividend, consistent with fiscal 2018's full-year payout of S$1.20 per share.

The bank said its board has decided to pay dividends on a quarterly basis instead of semi-annual dividends from fiscal 2019 onwards to provide shareholders with a more regular income stream.

The estimated total dividend payable for the quarter is $767 million; this will be paid on May 31.

DBS shares were up 2.44 per cent or S$0.67 at S$28.08 as at 9.47am.

Total income rose 6 per cent to S$3.55 billion, from S$3.36 billion in the year-ago period.

DBS said a healthy business momentum and a higher net interest margin more than offset the impact of a high base for wealth management, brokerage and investment banking fee income, as well as a property gain a year ago.

Net interest margin increased five basis points to 1.88 per cent in line with higher interest rates in Singapore and Hong Kong.

Net fee income was 2 per cent lower at S$730 million. Wealth management, brokerage and investment banking fee income declined 12 per cent due to an "exceptionally buoyant market sentiment a year ago". DBS said the impact was mitigated by fee income increases in other categories.

Customer loans grew 6 per cent to S$347 billion, from S$328 billion. The increase was led by non-trade corporate loans, which expanded 11 per cent from broad-based activities across the region.

Consumer loans were 3 per cent higher, but moderated by an 11 per cent decline in trade loans due to unattractive pricing and a general market slowdown.

Compared to the year-ago period, net interest income rose 9 per cent to S$2.31 billion from S$2.13 billion.

Overall, return on equity increased 14 per cent, the highest in more than a decade.

The lender said its balance sheet remains strong, with non-performing loans rate unchanged at 1.5 per cent. Allowances for credit and other losses fell to S$76 million, from S$164 million for the year-ago period.

For its Singapore business, net profit increased 19 per cent from a year ago to S$1.12 billion as total income grew 7 per cent to S$2.24 billion.

In line with the group's results, local net interest income rose 9 per cent to S$1.48 billion from loan growth and a higher net interest margin, while fee income fell 4 per cent to S$449 million as lower wealth management investment product sales were moderated by higher bancassurance fees.

Expenses grew 4 per cent to S$882 million. Total allowances of S$43 million were one-third of allowances for the year ago period due to a general allowance write-back.

