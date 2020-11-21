DBS requesting RSM be named as liquidators of Novena Global Healthcare: Terence Loh

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
DBS is seeking to wind up scandal-hit Novena Global Healthcare Pte Ltd (NGHPL), co-founded by Singaporean cousins Terence and Nelson Loh. The bank has filed a winding-up application with Singapore's High Court.
In a statement on Friday, Mr Terence Loh said that he...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes