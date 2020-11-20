You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

DBS seeks to wind up Novena Global Healthcare founded by Loh cousins

Fri, Nov 20, 2020 - 3:46 PM
UPDATED Fri, Nov 20, 2020 - 4:53 PM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

Terence Loh - BT file.jpg
Terence Loh said RSM was recently appointed as special accountant for NGHG.
BT FILE PHOTO

DBS is seeking to wind up scandal-hit Novena Global Healthcare Pte Ltd (NGHPL), co-founded by Singaporean cousins Terence and Nelson Loh.

The bank has filed a winding-up application with the Singapore High Court.

In a statement on Friday, Mr Terence Loh said that he understands that DBS is requesting that insolvency professionals from accounting firm RSM be named as joint and several liquidators of NGHPL.

NGHPL is believed to have owed DBS millions of dollars, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

DBS declined to comment on the matter when approached by The Business Times (BT).

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

NGHPL is the Singapore subsidiary of the Cayman Islands-incorporated Novena Global Healthcare Group (NGHG), which has been in the limelight since Ernst & Young (EY) filed a police report alleging its unauthorised signatures had appeared on NGHG's financial statements.

The police are not the only ones looking into matters related to the duo. In August, Singapore's Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority told BT that it will take enforcement action after it was discovered that entities linked to the Lohs had not filed annual returns. These entities included NGHPL and Novena Life Sciences Pte Ltd.

RSM was recently appointed as special accountant for NGHG by the latter's supervisory committee. Mr Terence Loh said this appointment was "made at the behest of the five lender banks of NGHG, including DBS".

He believes a potential liquidation of the Singapore unit "may not necessarily result in the demise" of the parent company.

"I will continue to engage with RSM until any liquidation occurs, and will assist any appointed liquidators to recover value," Mr Terence Loh said in the statement.

In October, he legally severed all business links with his cousin and former business partner Mr Nelson Loh.

Under the agreement, Mr Nelson Loh would transfer all his shares in NGHG, Dorr Global Healthcare International Pte Ltd and Rock Star Advisors Pte Ltd to his cousin for S$1, and then resign as director of the three entities.

Mr Terence Loh, meanwhile, would transfer his shares in Singapore-incorporated Bellagraph Nova Pte Ltd (BN Sg) to his cousin for S$1 and step down as its director.

He remains a director of NGHG at the holding level and of NGHPL.

On Friday, Mr Terence Loh said that he understands RSM has been in touch with potential investors for the parent company, and some of these investors are conducting due diligence on NGHG.

He noted that he has been assisting RSM to facilitate discovery of financial transactions, documentation and shareholding of NGHG, and to expedite the corporate recovery of the group's key businesses "to salvage value for all stakeholders".

NGHG's board in September set up a special committee - which does not include the duo - to investigate EY's allegations that the audit signatures on NGHG's accounts were forged, and to "restructure and scrutinise its affairs".

Regarding EY's allegations and other discrepancies that came to light recently at NGHG, Mr Terence Loh on Friday said he feels "deeply betrayed" by his cousin, who has left Singapore and "appears to have no intention to sort out this terrible mess we are left with".

The Lohs this year formed Bellagraph Nova Group (BN Group), with Evangeline Shen. The new group, which is led chiefly by Ms Shen and is bidding for the Newcastle United football club, has drawn scrutiny after it was found to have doctored photos of former US president Barack Obama in its marketing materials.

Mr Terence Loh said last month that he was not given a specific role at BN Sg and was unaware of the entities of BN Group. He also resigned from BN Group then.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 20, 2020 04:51 PM
Companies & Markets

Ex-CEO of Hong Kong telco to become deputy CEO of Singtel's Singapore consumer business

SINGTEL has named Anna Yip, former executive director and chief executive officer of Hong Kong telco Smartone...

Nov 20, 2020 04:47 PM
Stocks

Europe: Shares supported by gains in retail, oil stocks

[LONDON] European stocks edged higher on Friday as gains in retail and oil shares offset worries about US politics...

Nov 20, 2020 04:47 PM
Banking & Finance

Aviva Singlife sees hot demand for S$550m notes as orders exceed S$3.5b

THE new S$550 million, 10.25-year unsecured notes by Aviva Singlife Holdings (ASH), priced at 3.375 per cent, have...

Nov 20, 2020 04:30 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares end the week on positive note

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed the week with gains Friday though optimism over a vaccine was tempered by fears...

Nov 20, 2020 04:15 PM
Consumer

Temasek launches vehicle to super-charge agriculture, food deals

[SINGAPORE] Temasek International is setting up a new vehicle to help accelerate and manage agricultural and food...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: SPH climbs 10.5% on heavy volume, hits four-month high

CIMB Singapore axes three business heads amid shake-up in bank

Bharti Infratel, Indus Towers complete merger: Singtel

Stocks to watch: Far East Orchard, Straits Trading, Koufu, DBS, Singtel

DoctorxDentist's headache grows as MOH, medical bodies lean on platform

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for