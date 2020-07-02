DBS to make second cut on Multiplier account rates this year

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
AMID weaker interest rates and an inflow of resident deposits due to macro uncertainties, Singapore's largest lender DBS will again this year cut rates on its flagship deposit account from Aug 1.
This comes two months after a set of rate revisions for the Multiplier...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes