You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Deal signed with authorities for China Jinjiang waste-to-energy project

Mon, May 27, 2019 - 10:23 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

TWO years after the initial announcement, a public-private partnership (PPP) agreement has been signed for a waste-to-energy project in which China Jinjiang Environment Holding is investing.

Following a successful tender, the agreement was entered into by the local government and Yan'an Guojin Environmental Protection Energy Co, in which China Jinjiang holds a 49 per cent interest. The first phase of the project in Yan'an, in China's Shaanxi province, has an estimated total investment cost of 325.1 million yuan (S$64.8 million) with construction expected to be completed by end-2020.

When China Jinjiang's investment in Yan'an Guojin was first announced in 2017, the waste-to-energy project was reported to have been expected to start operations in the first half of 2019.

Under the terms of the concession secured by Yan'an Guojin, the firm will construct and run the plant under a build-operate-transfer model for a total concession period of 30 years from the date of the agreement, including a construction period of two years and an operation period of 28 years.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The project has a total designed waste treatment capacity of 1,300 tonnes per day - or 650 tonnes per day during the first phase - and a sludge treatment capacity of 100 tonnes per day.

China Jinjiang said its investment in the Yan'an project will be funded through a combination of bank borrowings and internal resources, and the project is not expected to have any material impact on earnings per share or net tangible assets per share for the current financial year ending Dec 31, 2019.

Companies & Markets

Catalist-listed Vividthree posts Q4 net profit of S$1.5m

UnUsUaL posts 31.7% rise in FY19 net profit to S$13.19m

IHH CEO to step down at end of the year, replaced by former executive

Bukit Sembawang posts Q4 net loss of S$11.6m

Broker's take: UOB Kay Hian upgrades CapitaLand Mall Trust to 'buy' with S$2.65 target price

China Everbright Water unit bags 2nd phase of industrial waste water project in Jiangsu

Editor's Choice

BP_cbd_270519_4.jpg
May 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore business body pushing for fair rent terms from private landlords

BP_SGX_270519_5.jpg
May 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX taps more volumes on bouncy rubber prices

BT_20190527_VIHUAWEIPGUA_3792370.jpg
May 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturers not hit by Huawei ban but brace for tech war

Most Read

1 Fund manager who beat 98% of peers dumps his Huawei bonds
2 Missing lawyer resigns from directorships
3 Making an informed choice for the best heart test
4 Jeffrey Ong has been contacting firms to tender resignation even as he remains incommunicado
5 Allied's missing S$33m and questions about the escrow account
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

AS-.jpg
May 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ascendas-Singbridge to launch co-innovation lab for urban solutions, supported by IMDA and ESG

AS-.jpg
May 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_cbd_250319_2_0.jpg
May 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's business receipts continue to rise in Q1, but pace is slowing down

May 27, 2019
Garage

Singapore-based startup Trax raising US$100m to value company at US$1.1b, second only to Grab

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening