You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

DeClout disposes e-commerce platform solutions provider for S$21.9m in share transfer deal

Mon, Dec 17, 2018 - 10:54 PM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

DECLOUT on Monday said that it has signed a sale and purchase agreement to sell to Choo See Wee its full stake in e-commerce platform solutions provider Corous360, in return for a 12.5 per cent shareholding in Grand Centrex, an investment holding company owned by Mr Choo.

Mr Choo is also a director of Play-E Corporation, an associated company of Corous360, as well as the subsidiaries of Play-E Corp.

Corous360 is part of DeClout's vertical domain clouds (VDC) business segment and currently operates two platforms, an online-mobile-offline platform targeting premium users who purchase games and collectibles, and ZiPAY, an e-money platform targeting the unbanked mass market users.

Under the agreement, Grand Centrex is to acquire Titan Digital Media and Qisahn before completing the purchase of Corous360, and to acquire Epicsoft Asia within 30 days after completing the purchase of Corous360. Epicsoft Asia is an associated company of Corous360 and a wholly owned subsidiary of PlayE Corp.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The intended business activities of Grand Centrex will comprise the distribution of gaming products and peripherals (under Epicsoft Asia); retail stores for toys, games and hobbies (under Qisahn); and social media digital marketing and content creation (under Titan).

The consideration for the disposal is S$21.9 million, which will be satisfied by the transfer of 625 new shares in Grand Centrex from Mr Choo to DeClout at S$35,044.80 per share.

Corous360’s book value as at end-September 2018 was S$19.6 million. The deal consideration took into account, among other things, Grand Centrex's financial projection and business plan to grow the business aggressively with a view to unlock shareholder value in the short- to mid-term through a harvest. 

No independent valuation was conducted on Corous360 or the consideration shares for the purpose of the deal.

Assuming that the disposal is completed by end-September 2018, DeClout would record an expected gain of S$70,000, after taking into account deal-related expenses.

DeClout's motivation for the disposal was to sharpen its focus on its IT Infrastructure and VDC segments, currently operated by its subsidiaries, Beaqon and vCargo Cloud, respectively.

Editor's Choice

BT_20181217_CCCAPBRIDGE13TURN_3644628.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, CapBridge eye growth-stage companies

BP_SGD_171218_1.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGD bond market may see more retail, infrastructure deals in 2019

BT_20181217_VIBEAN17_3645069.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Bean there, done that

Most Read

1 Genting to launch world's biggest cruise liners in Singapore from 2020
2 Genting theme park plans 'all in place', slated to open in early 2019
3 Tender for Pasir Ris Central white site draws just three bids
4 Duck & Hippo founder sets another record price for shophouse
5 MAS to double individual limit on Singapore Savings Bonds, allow purchases via SRS funds
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGtrade_171218_3.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's November non-oil exports fall 2.6% after October spurt

doc738dp0hdo2br0xdtp02_doc6ue8k92klgoxignz4os.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Dec 17, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore developers sell 1,198 private homes excluding ECs in November; up from October's 487 units

Dec 17, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS to double individual limit on Singapore Savings Bonds, allow purchases via SRS funds

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening