DeClout may face potential general offer by independent third party

Sun, Jan 06, 2019 - 10:04 PM
CATALIST-listed technology incubator DeClout said on Sunday that there could be a general offer for shares of the company by an independent third party.

The possible transaction is in advanced stages but no definitive agreements have been inked.

DeClout last closed on Jan 3 at S$0.11.

