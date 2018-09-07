You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

DeClout receives unsolicited indication of interest to buy its shares in Procurri

Fri, Sep 07, 2018 - 6:19 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

MAINBOARD-listed enterprise hardware supplier Procurri Corp said on Friday that it has received an unsolicited, non-binding indication of interest from a third party to acquire shares of the company by way of a possible voluntary general offer.

No definitive agreements have been entered into yet and the possible offer is subject to due diligence, among other things. 

In a separate statement, Catalist-listed DeClout, which owns a 47 per cent stake in Procurri, said that it is in the process ofevaluating indications of interests from various third parties relating to its stake in Procurri.

Procurri said it would update shareholders as and when there are any material developments on the possible transaction. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Lloyd Moffatt, director of fund advisor Wickams Hill Capital and a small shareholder in Procurri, told BT: "We think Procurri will generate S$20 million in Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) this year and has a lot of potential beyond that." 

Trading in shares of both Procurri and DeClout was halted on Friday, pending the announcement. Trading resumes on Monday.

Procurri shares last changed hands at S$0.26 on Thursday. DeClout shares last changed hands at S$0.08 on Thursday.

Companies & Markets

Wee Hur acquires office building in Adelaide for student housing

Deadline to accept offer for Wheelock Properties extended to Sept 21

Malaysia shares close higher on Friday

LTC's controlling Cheng family to seek voluntary delisting, offer S$0.925 per share for exit

Soilbuild Reit seeking to acquire 2 Australia properties in bid to enter Aussie market

Hot stock: Ascendas Reit units down 2.6% after manager prices S$452m placement at S$2.54 per unit

Editor's Choice

BP_Tax_070918_4.jpg
Sep 7, 2018
Government & Economy

The world is paying more taxes despite tax cuts

BT_20180907_JQFACE7_3554768.jpg
Sep 7, 2018
Startups

Facebook to build S$1.4b data centre in Singapore - its first in Asia

BP_GIC_070918_5.jpg
Sep 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

GIC still sees gems in tech sector despite stretched valuations

Most Read

1 DBS sets Singapore-dollar perpetual final price guidance at 3.98%
2 Rupiah rout mauls Indonesia-linked Singapore stocks
3 9 bids for Canberra Link EC site; 5 for Dairy Farm Road plot and 3 offers for Jalan Jurong Kechil at state land tenders
4 Cash-flush investors zoom in on DBS' S$1b of perps
5 First study on impact of declining HDB leases seen leaving out too many factors
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

colin-rp-7.jpg
Sep 7, 2018
Consumer

E-payment platform Razer Pay to launch in Singapore by Q1 2019

Sep 7, 2018
Technology

Temasek Holdings to form IT and cloud JV with Infosys

file71sc99iws4pnb0qq4f5.jpg
Sep 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Ascendas-Singbridge buys 33 office properties in maiden entry into US

Sep 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

LTC's controlling Cheng family to seek voluntary delisting, offer S$0.925 per share for exit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening